'Star power' doesn't scare leader Koepka

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka is not worried about the big names poised to challenge him at the US PGA Championship on Sunday as he aims to capture the third major title of his career.

The 28-year-old, who recovered from a wrist injury suffered earlier this year to successfully defend his U.S. Open title in June, leads by two strokes from Adam Scott at 12 under for the tournament.

A host of stars are in position to contend should Koepka slip up over the final 18 holes, with Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods, Jason Day and last year's winner Justin Thomas among them.

Koepka, though, plans to remain in control of his destiny at Bellerive County Club.

"I'm just focused on me. I feel like, if I do what I'm supposed to, I should win the golf tournament," he said.

"Yeah, there's a lot of star power, and it should be, it's a major championship. You should see the best players in the world come to the top. And that's what you have, and that's what's going to make this event very exciting to watch tomorrow.

"I felt like last week [at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational] I played probably the best golf I played in a really long time, better than both U.S. Opens, just didn't putt very well.

"And then coming into this week, you build on that confidence, and I feel like I'm extremely confident. I like the way I'm hitting the ball, I'm putting much better, and my short game's on point this week. So when all those add up, I could see why I played so well.

Leader by 2.@BKoepka is looking for his second major of the season. pic.twitter.com/V0gj11o0E7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 12, 2018

"With so many big names, you would expect two or three of them to really make a run, make a push to get off to a good start and challenge me, I guess," Koepka added.

"Everybody out here is so good, and you look at this leaderboard and it's just, they are names that I've grown up watching that everybody else loves to watch play, and it should be an exciting day tomorrow."