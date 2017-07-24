The 'guesswork' behind Spieth's stunning Open victory revealed

Jordan Spieth's crazy bogey at the Royal Birkdale 13th was historic. Not that he and his caddie had much of an idea what was going on...

by Omnisport News 24 Jul 2017, 04:08 IST

Jordan Spieth surveys his options after wayward tee shot at 13th at Royal Birkdale

No little luck, a truckload of talent and a sprinkling of guesswork. That's how Jordan Spieth won The Open at Royal Birkdale.

The last factor we know thanks to a note left by his caddie Michael Greller, referencing Spieth's near horror-show at the 13th on Sunday.

Having seen an overnight three-shot lead ahead of Matt Kuchar wilt, Spieth drove almost 100 yards right of the fairway at 13, his ball landing in an unplayable patch of rough halfway up a hill.

Having taken to the practice range for a penalty drop, Spieth recovered a bogey before a stunning birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie run put him back in command.

That approach to the 13th hole, played from behind a few temporary stands and broadcast trucks was a difficult one to measure given its bizarre location and Greller's post-round notes revealed: "No number [yardage]. We guessed 240 yards."

"No number (yardage), we guessed 240 yards." - Michael Greller #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/o3qQC8nXLD — Chris Devine (@chrsdvn) July 23, 2017

Having played a shot that your average club golfer might sympathise with, what followed was truly out of this world, helping Spieth secure the third leg of a career Grand Slam, with his final hurdle - the US PGA Championship, to follow next month at Quail Hollow.