Tiger relishing break ahead of Open Championship

Former world number one Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is looking forward to some time away from the course after a battling campaign at the U.S. Open, with the Open Championship next on the former world number one's agenda.

Woods dealt with an aching body and inconsistency as the 15-time major champion finished two under at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

The Masters winner recovered from a poor start to his fourth round, eventually carding a two-under-par 69 – his lowest round of the tournament in California.

Asked when he will be seen again, Woods told reporters: "Depends, if you've got a camera phone, so, no, I think I'm going to take a little bit of time off and enjoy some family time."

The Open gets underway at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland on July 18 and Woods added: "It's just trying to wind down from the championship as well as my lifts and getting back into it.

"And I know that Florida will not be the same temperature as Northern Ireland. I'm not going to be practising with any sweaters at home, but it will be nice to get to Portrush and get with it again."

When quizzed about whether he will play again prior to Portrush – with four PGA Tour tournaments scheduled to take place in between – Woods laughed and replied: "I'll play at home."

On Sunday, Woods bogeyed four of his first six holes to open the final round but, he responded with birdies on seven and eight before adding four more on the back nine.

"It was just a matter of can I somehow get it back to even par for the day and the total," Woods told reporters. "And that was our goal. Happened to get a couple more out of it which is great. But it was – got off to a bad start, and let's see if we can get it to even par. And it was a nice finish to get two-under-par."

After going 70-72-71 through three rounds, Woods continued: "Wish I would have known [what turned it around] because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that.

"Again, got off to another [bad] start and was able to fight it off. Turned back around and got it to under par for the week which is – normally it's a good thing, but this week the guys are definitely taking to it."