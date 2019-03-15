Tiger Woods' second round derailed at island green at Sawgrass

Tiger Woods' early good work at The Players Championship on Friday was undone as he sent two balls into the water at TPC Sawgrass' signature 17th hole.

Woods, who started his round on the 10th hole, was three under for the day and had climbed to 13th place at five under when he arrived at the par-three 17th with the island green.

But a quadruple-bogey seven had the 43-year-old sinking back down the standings.

With the hole playing 146 yards, Woods' tee shot to the famous island landed deep and left, trickling off the back of the green into the water.

With the choice of teeing again or moving to the drop zone, Woods opted for the drop zone and again hit the ball too far as it bounded off the back of the green.

After finally holding the green with his second shot from the drop zone, Woods missed a 20-footer for triple bogey.

His struggles moved him back to one under for the tournament - on the projected cut line early in the second round - as he fell to a tie for 54th.

Woods recovered with a par at the 18th but had been cruising earlier in his round with three birdies in five holes, starting with back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13, to move up the leaderboard.

