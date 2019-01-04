×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tway leads as Thomas, Johnson lurk at Tournament of Champions

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    04 Jan 2019, 09:04 IST
KevinTway-cropped
American golfer Kevin Tway

Kevin Tway earned a one-stroke lead after the opening round at the Tournament of Champions as the 2019 PGA Tour season got underway.

American golfer Tway carded a seven-under-par 66 to set the pace at the season-opening event in Maui, Hawaii on Thursday.

Tway made seven birdies without dropping a shot to lead a field restricted to golfers who won a tournament during the previous calendar year.

The 30-year-old's display was impressive after he withdrew from Wednesday's pro-am at the Plantation Course.

"It kind of felt like I was walking on a water bed the whole hole and so I withdrew from the pro-am, went to the doctor, had like an ear infection and sinus infection," Tway said. "I got some pills and feel a little bit better today but still a little dizzy."

Tway, who claimed the 2018 Safeway Open, ended the day ahead of Justin Thomas and reigning champion Dustin Johnson.

American stars Thomas and Johnson had seven birdies and a bogey apiece on day one of the event, while Gary Woodland also recorded a 67.

Patton Kizzire – three shots off the pace at four under – made the shot of the day as he registered a hole-in-one on the par-three eighth.

Advertisement

It was Kizzire's first ace on the PGA Tour and he told Golf Channel: "I was just trying to hit the green.

Major winners Rory McIlroy and Jason Day also ended the day tied for sixth alongside Kizzire.

McIlroy holed five birdies and a bogey, while Day enjoyed a flawless back nine to move within three strokes of Tway.

Omnisport
NEWS
Tway returns to Kapalua as a tour winner and leads with 66
RELATED STORY
Thomas wins successive money titles, 1st since Tiger Woods
RELATED STORY
Burgoon has 1st-round lead at CIMB Classic, Thomas 3 behind
RELATED STORY
Tway wins Safeway Open for first PGA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Kevin Tway wins Safeway Open playoff for 1st PGA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Leishman goes for 2 straight PGA wins, feels right at home
RELATED STORY
If winning was easy, I'd win more, says Dustin Johnson
RELATED STORY
Long wait over as Howell returns to Kapalua after 11 years
RELATED STORY
PGA Tour to experiment with interviews during the round
RELATED STORY
Thomas well poised, Burgoon leads in Kuala Lumpur
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us