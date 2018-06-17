Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

U.S. Open afternoon conditions 'too tough', says USGA

The United States Golf Association (USGA) accepted conditions at the U.S. Open became too difficult during the third round.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 07:24 IST
9
Johnsoncropped
Dustin Johnson at Shinnecock Hills

Conditions during the third round of the U.S. Open got "too tough", the United States Golf Association (USGA) admitted.

Zach Johnson said the USGA lost the Shinnecock Hills course, Phil Mickelson intentionally putted a moving ball somewhat out of frustration, and not a single player in the afternoon was able to break par.

The USGA admitted things got out of hand.

"It was a tale of two golf courses, and no doubt, we would admit, well-executed shots were not only not regarded, but were punished," said Mike Davis, the chief executive of the USGA and the man in charge of course setup.

"We would say that it was a very tough test, and really too tough this afternoon."

As a result of the course speeding up so much, Daniel Berger and Tony Finau, who made the cut by just one shot, will play in the final group Sunday after posting four-under 66s.

Each player went off early in the morning when Davis said the USGA felt good about the course.

He did say they were not expecting the wind to blow as hard as it did which resulted in lightning-fast greens which were borderline impossible to hold on approach shots.

The inability of players to hold greens throughout the week has resulted in 361 double bogeys or worse on the course through three rounds. That surpasses the most made in a tournament in 2018 by 65 and is 26 more than were made in the entire tournament at Shinnecock Hills in 2004, according to ESPN.

USGA apologizes for unfair course in 3rd round of US Open
RELATED STORY
US Open setup relies as much on science as instincts
RELATED STORY
US Women's Open field battling wet conditions, each other
RELATED STORY
The Latest: American golf is rolling heading into US Open
RELATED STORY
The Latest: USGA apologizes for unfair course in 3rd round
RELATED STORY
Players arrive for US Open with high praise for Shinnecock
RELATED STORY
Johnson in 4-way tie after day of survival at US Open
RELATED STORY
Koepka 'not too concerned' despite opening 75
RELATED STORY
US Open returns to traditional course with modern touch
RELATED STORY
Column: Mickelson gives US Open the silent treatment
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us