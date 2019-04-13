WATCH: Pumped-up Mickelson mocks Kuchar ahead of Masters third round

Phil Mickelson at the Masters

A pumped-up Phil Mickelson had fun at Matt Kuchar's expense as he shared his excitement in an amusing video ahead of the third round of the Masters.

Mickelson and Kuchar were drawn to play together on Saturday, with both men set to tee off three strokes adrift of the lead.

Three-time Masters champion Mickelson opted to film his drive down the famous Magnolia Lane and made a light-hearted reference to the recent controversy involving Kuchar and a temporary caddie.

Kuchar was criticised for initially paying local caddie David Ortiz the relatively paltry sum of $5,000 after winning $1.3m at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, although he went on to apologise and significantly increase the payment.

In a video posted on his Twitter account as he arrived at Augusta, Mickelson said: "There's nothing better than being in contention on the weekend at the Masters, driving up Magnolia Lane.

"I've got a great pairing today with Matt Kuchar. Obviously, we're not going to have any side action today, because I'd probably see like 0.06 per cent if I did win, but we're going to have a great day."