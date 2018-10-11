×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WATCH: Steady Eddie! Pepperell hits hole-in-one at British Masters

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    11 Oct 2018, 21:43 IST
Pepperell_cropped
Eddie Pepperell in action on the European Tour.

Eddie Pepperell not only climbed up the leaderboard but also raised money for a good cause with an unusual hole-in-one during the opening round of the British Masters on Thursday.

Pepperell's tee shot at the par-three ninth at Walton Heath struck the flag on the full, bounced to one side and then spun back into the cup, much to the Englishman's surprise.

"Well I thought it had pitched in the hole, shot up and then looked like it was going to the back of the green from where we were stood," he told Sky Sports.

"Then, all of a sudden, it disappeared. My eyesight is going a little bit and I wasn't sure what had happened."

Pepperell, playing alongside Luke Donald and Sam Horsfield, reached the turn at three under thanks to his astonishing ace.

His effort also made sure of a £20,000 cheque for charity, with Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens the tournament's official partner, along with the European Tour Foundation, as selected by host Justin Rose.

While happy to help out, the 27-year-old joked: "I say I'd rather do that [earn for charity] than win a car, but that might be a lie ...I'm kidding of course!"

Omnisport
NEWS
Harrington, Pavan share lead at Czech Masters
RELATED STORY
Olesen, Pepperell, Fitzpatrick fight for Ryder Cup spot
RELATED STORY
Daly fades as Green takes sole lead at Czech Masters
RELATED STORY
Pepperell misses chance to secure automatic Ryder Cup place
RELATED STORY
Herbert holds Portugal Masters advantage
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup pick Garcia shoots 66 at Portugal Masters
RELATED STORY
Pepperell makes best start of Ryder Cup hopefuls in Denmark
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup hopefuls Fitzpatrick and Olesen surge while...
RELATED STORY
Stone goes agonisingly close to 59 as Pepperell & Dantorp...
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup hopefuls Olesen, Fitzpatrick and Pepperell all...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us