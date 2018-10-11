WATCH: Steady Eddie! Pepperell hits hole-in-one at British Masters

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 11 Oct 2018, 21:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eddie Pepperell in action on the European Tour.

Eddie Pepperell not only climbed up the leaderboard but also raised money for a good cause with an unusual hole-in-one during the opening round of the British Masters on Thursday.

Pepperell's tee shot at the par-three ninth at Walton Heath struck the flag on the full, bounced to one side and then spun back into the cup, much to the Englishman's surprise.

"Well I thought it had pitched in the hole, shot up and then looked like it was going to the back of the green from where we were stood," he told Sky Sports.

"Then, all of a sudden, it disappeared. My eyesight is going a little bit and I wasn't sure what had happened."

CRAZY HOLE-IN-ONE



Not your average ace from @PepperellEddie... pic.twitter.com/Ef5lv3avx8 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 11, 2018

Pepperell, playing alongside Luke Donald and Sam Horsfield, reached the turn at three under thanks to his astonishing ace.

His effort also made sure of a £20,000 cheque for charity, with Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens the tournament's official partner, along with the European Tour Foundation, as selected by host Justin Rose.

While happy to help out, the 27-year-old joked: "I say I'd rather do that [earn for charity] than win a car, but that might be a lie ...I'm kidding of course!"