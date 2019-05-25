×
Wiesberger leads at Made in Denmark after Schwab struggles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    25 May 2019, 21:50 IST
Bernd Wiesberger - Cropped
Bernd Wiesberger, day three leader of the Made in Denmark

Bernd Wiesberger moved into a narrow lead at the Made in Denmark on Saturday, as Austrian compatriot Matthias Schwab lost ground.

Despite a bogey at the 18th, a four-under round of 67 was enough to see Wiesberger move to nine under par and a one-shot lead over Robert MacIntyre going into the final day.

Overnight leader Schwab, who had five bogeys in a round-three 72, is now two shots behind in a tie for third along with German Max Schmitt.

Oliver Wilson, Pablo Larrazabal and Romain Langasque are at six under, three off the lead at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Lee Westwood matched the best round of the week with a dramatic 66 that included a double bogey, two bogeys, seven birdies and an eagle. That left him at four under in a tight field with only five shots separating the top 14.

But Wiesberger has the advantage as he seeks a fifth European Tour crown and first since his win at the Shenzhen International in 2017.

"I was very much in control of my ball, I hit a lot of good shots," said Wiesberger, who suffered a seven-month absence with a wrist injury last year. 

"All in all it was a solid day, a good moving day for me. I feel like I'm in control of what I'm doing, I'm not trying to get ahead of myself, I'll just stick to my processes."

