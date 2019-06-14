×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wise learns from Koepka 'calmness'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    14 Jun 2019, 07:44 IST
AaronWise - Cropped
American Aaron Wise

Aaron Wise revealed he learnt plenty from a practice round with "the calmest person in the world" Brooks Koepka in the lead up to the U.S. Open on Thursday.

Wise carded a five-under 66 at Pebble Beach, sitting in a four-way tie for second and a shot behind outright leader Justin Rose.

The American practised with two-time defending champion Koepka on Tuesday and said he took plenty from his countryman's mentality.

"Maybe just some strategy stuff I can take from him. More me and Brooks have just become good friends in a way and enjoy each other's company," Wise said after his first round.

"And on top of maybe just a strategy, something I can take away from him is just his calmness, not only just playing in those practice rounds but I've seen him multiple times through the events like today when I was on 17 tee he was on four tee. And just saying hey.

"And he's literally the calmest person in the world. It's just a calming influence and I can kind of just take away his mentality towards these [events], and the fact that he really slows things down and calms things down even more and that works well for him."

Wise, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen carded 66s in favourable conditions on Thursday.

Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open Championship winner, said success at the U.S. Open would be incredible.

Advertisement

"I think just winning a major is already to me sacred enough. To be able to win a U.S. Open would be very magical to me," the South African told a news conference.

"It would be I think something that anyone can dream of winning an Open and the U.S. Open. I think Pebble to me is probably one of my favourite, if not my favourite venue for a U.S. Open.

"You're not going to beat the scenery and everything about this golf course, and it's just the weather we're having at the moment, it makes this week really special."

Advertisement
Koepka constantly trying to prove himself wrong
RELATED STORY
Koepka makes stunning start to U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Johnson relishing Koepka rivalry at U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Johnson looking for 'some help' from Koepka
RELATED STORY
Koepka and McIlroy success a 'driving factor' for Spieth
RELATED STORY
Koepka grouped with Molinari for U.S. Open, Tiger with Spieth and Rose
RELATED STORY
How Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and others plan to attack Pebble Beach
RELATED STORY
Koepka retains control of PGA after early wobble
RELATED STORY
Koepka collapse sets up grandstand finale at PGA
RELATED STORY
Confident Koepka targeting 10 or more major titles
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us