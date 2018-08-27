Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Woods bemoans Northern Trust putting struggles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    27 Aug 2018, 03:20 IST
TigerWoods
Tiger Woods reacts to a missed putt at The Northern Trust

Tiger Woods bemoaned more putting woes after failing to mount a challenge for the Northern Trust title.

The 14-time major winner only just made the cut following a struggle on the greens at Ridgewood Country Club and was way down the leaderboard following a closing one-under 70 on Sunday.

Woods made just the two birdies in his final round in New Jersey and was in no doubt where he had fallen short.

"I played a lot better than my score indicates. I didn't make any birdies this week." he said.

"I didn't putt well and at the end of the day, I found a piece of my game that has been missing, which is driving it well, but you have to make putts.

"That's the only way we’re going to shoot low rounds. I didn't do it this week."

Woods added: "You have good weeks and you have bad weeks. The greens, sometimes they look good to you. Sometimes they don’t.

"All of my good putts, basically, went in at Bellerive [where he finished runner-up in the US PGA Championship], and the bad putts lipped out.

"This week, the good putts lipped out and the bad ones didn't have a chance. That's the way it goes."

 

