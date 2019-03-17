×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Woods shoots closing 69 at Sawgrass as leaders head out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    17 Mar 2019, 23:37 IST
TigerWoodsCropped
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods signed for a final-round 69 at The Players Championship as the leading contenders began plotting their route to victory.

The 14-time major winner was three under for his round at the turn and held onto that score over the back nine to conclude a solid outing in Florida, where he finished six under overall.

Woods, who has twice won the tournament, was then set to assume the role of spectator for what promised to be a thrilling conclusion to what is regarded as the unofficial fifth major.

Jon Rahm slept on a 54-hole lead in a PGA Tour event for the first time, but the young Spaniard was facing stiff competition from fellow Team Europe Ryder Cup stars Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

The lingering presence of world number one Dustin Johnson added further intrigue, with the likes of 2016 winner Jason Day, compatriot Adam Scott and losing Team USA Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk also in contention.

Rahm's first-hole bogey perhaps hinted at some nerves, with McIlroy's par moving him level on 14 under, while Fleetwood's three-putt left him a stroke back in the early going.

Omnisport
NEWS
Tiger Woods 'feeling good' at Sawgrass
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods' second round derailed at island green at Sawgrass
RELATED STORY
Woods cards highest score ever at 17, makes cut at Players
RELATED STORY
New rules could have helped Woods on 17th hole at Sawgrass
RELATED STORY
Rory McIlroy blames PGA Tour for slow play 'epidemic'
RELATED STORY
Woods regroups at Players as Furyk surges into contention
RELATED STORY
Woods lands birdie, laughs at famed 17 after quadruple-bogey
RELATED STORY
I'm right there with where I need to be - Woods happy with Masters preparation
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood, Bradley share lead at Players
RELATED STORY
Mickelson still unsure about going to TPC Sawgrass
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us