5 reasons why GTA Online's servers should remain live on PS4 and Xbox One after GTA 6's release

GTA 6's release is currently planned for Fall 2025. Until then, fans have Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, to keep themselves entertained. Rockstar Games has released DLCs for the latter regularly, providing tons of content for the popular multiplayer title over the last 11 years. However, many wonder about its future after its sequel's release later this year.

Some believe it might be shut down to divert all attention towards the new game, whereas others think it could continue as usual. What Rockstar eventually decides to do remains to be seen, but here are five reasons why GTA Online's PS4 and Xbox One servers should remain live after GTA 6 releases.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are 5 reasons why GTA Online's PS4 and Xbox One servers should remain live after GTA 6 releases

1) No Grand Theft Auto 6 at launch for PC and last-gen consoles

Trending

Expand Tweet

Grand Theft Auto 6 will only be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch. Therefore, fans with a PS4 or Xbox One will not have access to the highly anticipated upcoming chapter in the series when it releases.

Rockstar should, hence, leave GTA Online's servers active on last-gen consoles to let Grand Theft Auto fans on those platforms have something to keep themselves busy with. This also applies to PC users, as a GTA 6 PC port is yet to be confirmed as well.

2) GTA Online has active communities on these platforms

Grand Theft Auto Online's official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite being 11 years old as of this writing, GTA Online still enjoys active communities on its various platforms. Grand Theft Auto 5 was reportedly among the most downloaded games on PS4 in 2024, and Rockstar has made GTA 5 Online worth playing again with recent content additions.

Shutting its servers down after GTA 6 releases would take away one of the most popular games of that playerbase, with no new Grand Theft Auto title for them to migrate to.

3) New content has just been added

GTA Online got its latest major DLC, Agents of Sabotage, in December 2024. It added new cars, the Darnell Bros Garment Factory business (which includes four new missions), and a few more things.

Data miners suggest that another purchasable property, the McKenzie Field Hangar, might be added to the DLC's files in the near future, just like the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid was in March 2024. Considering all of this, shutting down the game's servers after adding new content, be it any platform, in a few months when GTA 6 releases doesn't seem to make much sense.

4) Players should have both options

A glimpse of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is arguably the most anticipated video game of all time, but its release shouldn't mean that fans lose access to some other title from the franchise.

PS4 and Xbox One players may switch to current-gen consoles to play GTA 6, but they should still have the option to hop back into the beloved multiplayer anytime they want to, with all of their progress intact, and not needing to pay for a current-gen version upgrade.

5) Rockstar can continue making money from it

Expand Tweet

While Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to sell really well, given all the anticipation from gamers, Rockstar can also continue making money from GTA Online simultaneously.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is still selling well enough. Add to that potential future Shark Card sales and GTA+ subscriptions for its multiplayer, and keeping its PS4 and Xbox One servers live looks good not only for players but also for Rockstar Games.

Check out more Grand Theft Auto-related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback