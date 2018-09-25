Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
All eyes on goal for the Chicago Blackhawks

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    25 Sep 2018, 21:24 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

LAST SEASON: 33-39-10, 76 points. Last place in Central Division.

COACH: Joel Quenneville (11th season, 22nd NHL season).

ADDED: G Cam Ward, F Chris Kunitz, D Brandon Manning, F Marcus Kruger.

LOST: F Vinnie Hinostroza, D Jordan Oesterle, F Patrick Sharp, G Jean-Francois Berube.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Cam Ward. It remains to be seen how much Corey Crawford will be able to play after he missed much of last season due to a concussion. Ward signed a $3 million, one-year contract in free agency, and the Blackhawks are hoping the veteran goaltender will provide a steady presence in net when Crawford is out or resting.

OUTLOOK: Cloudy, with the potential for franchise-altering storms on the horizon. The Blackhawks might be able to return to the playoffs if they can keep Crawford healthy. But if they stumble again, there could be wholesale changes coming for the organization.

