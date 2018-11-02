×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Anton Khudobin makes 31 saves, Stars beat Maple Leafs 2-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    02 Nov 2018, 09:05 IST
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — Dallas backup goalie Anton Khudobin stopped the high-scoring Toronto Maple Leafs.

Khudobin made 31 saves to help the Stars beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night.

"He's such a great teammate," Dallas coach Jim Montgomery said. "He brings energy every day. He puts a smile on everyone's face. With (Bishop) playing so well it's been hard to get him in as many games as we'd like. "But it's great for his confidence, great for the team morale how good he played."

Jamie Benn and Devin Shore scored, and Tyler Seguin added two assists.

Patrick Marleau scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 17 saves.

"Our team was engaged, I thought we worked hard, I thought we started good," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "In the end, you've got to score. A little adversity for our group. Dig in. That's it."

Coming off a 4-1 victory in Montreal on Tuesday night, the Stars opened the scoring midway through the second period just as a Toronto penalty expired. Seguin fired a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle that Benn tipped past Andersen for his fifth goal of the season.

The Stars made it 2-0 at 4:43 third on Shore's goal off a feed from Mattias Janmark.

Marleau scored on a power play with 3:09 to go.

NOTES: Toronto defenseman Ron Hainsey played his 1,000th game. The 37-year-old was joined at center ice by his wife and three children for a ceremony before the opening faceoff. ... Roman Polak and Connor Carrick, a pair of former Toronto defensemen now with the Stars, were honored with a video tribute during the first TV timeout. Carrick missed his second straight game with a foot injury.

UP NEXT:

Stars: At Washington on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Matthews, Tavares score 2 each, Maple Leafs beat Stars 7-4
RELATED STORY
Matthews extends goal streak, Maple Leafs beat Capitals 4-2
RELATED STORY
Maple Leafs beat Kings 4-1 for 5th straight win
RELATED STORY
Maple Leafs beat Jets 3-2 after Matthews leaves with injury
RELATED STORY
Maple Leafs beat Jets 4-2, improve to 7-3-0
RELATED STORY
Austin Matthews scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 3-2
RELATED STORY
Matthews scores 2 and helps Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 5-3
RELATED STORY
Malkin scores twice, Penguins beat Maple Leafs 3-0
RELATED STORY
Nazem Kadri scores 1st goal, Maple Leafs beat Jets 4-2
RELATED STORY
O'Reilly, Allen lead Blues past Maple Leafs 4-1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us