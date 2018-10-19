×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Hinostroza helps Coyotes beat Blackhawks 4-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    19 Oct 2018, 09:05 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice against his former team, Antti Raanta made 33 saves and the Arizona Coyotes spoiled Corey Crawford's season debut, beating the sloppy Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Clayton Keller finished with a goal and an assist as Arizona improved to 1-1 on a four-game road trip. The Coyotes entered with just four goals on the season.

The game was tied when Hinostroza got a pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and beat Crawford with a high wrist shot from the right circle 8:37 into the second period. It was Hinostroza's first goal since Chicago traded the speedy forward to Arizona in July so it could shed Marian Hossa's contract.

Keller made it 3-1 when he intercepted a pass by Chris Kunitz and scored on a breakaway in the third, and Hinostroza added an empty-netter with 2:20 left.

Crawford played his first game since Dec. 23, after missing most of last season because of a concussion. The two-time All-Star finished with 27 saves in a remarkably typical performance given his extended absence.

Erik Gustafsson scored Chicago's only goal in its first game since Sunday. It was the first of three games in four nights for the Blackhawks.

The crowd of 21,210 cheered loudly when the 33-year-old Crawford was introduced with the starting lineup. He helped Chicago win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015, and the Blackhawks tumbled into last place in the Central Division while he was out last season.

The Blackhawks also celebrated the return of Niklas Hjalmarsson for the first time since they traded the steady defenseman to Arizona in June 2017. He received a standing ovation after he was saluted with a highlight video during a break in the first period, and he appeared to be fighting back tears as he raised his left arm to acknowledge the response from the crowd.

Hjalmarsson had three of Arizona's 27 blocked shots as the Coyotes kept much of the action away from Raanta, who made his NHL debut with Chicago in 2013.

Arizona jumped in front when Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller skated in for a 2-on-1 in the first period. Keller played it over to Crouse, who one-timed the pass by Crawford at 11:43 for his first point of the season.

The Blackhawks tied it in the second when Jonathan Toews set up Gustafsson for a one-timer 6:34 into the period. It was Gustafsson's first goal of the season.

NOTES: It was Chicago's first regulation loss of the season. ... Toews has at least one point in Chicago's first six games. ... Rookie forward Luke Johnson was assigned to the minors to make room for Crawford, leaving three goaltenders on Chicago's roster. "With three in four nights, we'll see how that plays out," coach Joel Quenneville said.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Blackhawks: Visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Blackhawks unload Hossa's contract in trade with Coyotes
RELATED STORY
Blackhawks goalie Crawford to make season debut vs Coyotes
RELATED STORY
Gibson stops 41 shots, Ducks beat Coyotes 1-0
RELATED STORY
All eyes on goal for the Chicago Blackhawks
RELATED STORY
Top pick Dahlin scores first goal, Sabres beat Coyotes 3-0
RELATED STORY
Toews completes hat trick in OT, Blackhawks beat Blues 5-4
RELATED STORY
Flyers top Islanders behind Stolarz's 31 saves
RELATED STORY
Rielly scores in OT as Maple Leafs beat Blackhawks 7-6
RELATED STORY
DeBrincat's 2nd goal lifts Blackhawks past Blues in OT
RELATED STORY
Yamamoto scores twice on 20th birthday, Oilers beat Flames
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us