Josh Morrissey scores in OT, Jets beat Oilers 5-4

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    14 Dec 2018, 09:48 IST
AP Image

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Defenseman Josh Morrissey scored 41 seconds into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Morrissey took a pass from Mark Scheifele and fired a high shot past goalie Cam Talbot for his fourth goal of the season. The Jets won their third straight, and ended Edmonton's winning streak at four games.

Scheifele, Mathieu Perreault, Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine also scored for Winnipeg, Dustin Byfuglien, Bryan Little and Blake Wheeler each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves.

Ryan Spooner, Darnell Nurse, Jujhar Khaira and Alex Chiasson scored for Edmonton, and Talbot stopped 35 shots. Connor McDavid had two assists, extending his points streak to seven games. He also reached 301 career points in his 240th game.

After the Oilers scored three straight goals in the second period to take a 4-3 lead, Scheifele tied it at 9:58 of the third with his 18th goal of the season. Winnipeg kept attacking, outshooting Edmonton 17-2 in the third.

Connor McDavid hit the post just before Morrissey's goal.

NOTES: Byfuglien has a goal and five assists in a three-game points streak. ... The Jets are 20-9-2. They went 3-1-0 on their homestand. ... The Oilers are 17-12-3. ... Leon Draisaitl had two assists for Edmonton to stretch his points streak to four games.

UP NEXT:

Oilers: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.

Jets: At Chicago on Friday night.

