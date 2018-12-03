Martin Jones makes 39 saves, Sharks beat Canadiens 3-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Martin Jones made 39 saves and the San Jose Sharks beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Sunday night to snap a four-game skid.

Justin Braun, Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski scored to help San Jose improve to 13-10-5. Jones is 7-1-0 in his career against Montreal.

Jeff Petry scored for Montreal, and Carey Price made 26 saves. The Canadiens dropped to 12-10-5 overall and fell to 1-3-0 on their current five-game homestand.

Both teams played Saturday, with the Canadiens downing the New York Rangers, and the Sharks falling in Ottawa. The Sharks have won seven straight and 11 of their last 12 against Montreal.

San Jose opened the scoring at 2:55 of the first, with Braun beating Price after a bad giveaway by Petry in his own end. With San Jose on a 5-on-3 advantage, Burns made it 2-0 with a wrist shot from the slot at 10:29 of the first to extend his points streak to four games.

Petry made up for his earlier turnover when he scored at 12:15 of the second. Just moments after shooting the puck off Jones' mask, the Canadiens defenseman got his stick on a pass from Jonathan Drouin for his third of the season.

Pavelski capped off a give-and-go with Burns and Logan Couture to make it 3-1 at 15:51 of the second, the Sharks captain's team-leading 17th goal of the season. Jones stopped 22 shots in the third period alone for his 10th victory of the season.

Notes: Former first-round pick Nikita Scherbak is no longer with the Canadiens after being claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. ... Andrew Shaw assisted on Petry's goal for his 200th career NHL point.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Carolina on Wednesday night.

Canadiens: Host Ottawa on Tuesday night.