Hunter x Athena codes in Roblox: Free clan reroll (July 2022)

Any technique that could help players become top combatants is required because the Roblox game mainly emphasizes rolling for specific races and customization possibilities. Players can roll for the most uncommon character modifiers, such as new faces, tribes, and Nen colors, using the free codes listed below.

Players must assume the part of a character who would fit in the well-known anime series Hunter x Athena in the Roblox game Hunter X Athena. The main objective in the game is to level up by engaging in combat, eliminating foes, and fulfilling tasks. The gameplay is quite reminiscent of many other fighting games with anime themes.

Active codes in Roblox Hunter x Athena

Here are the active codes in the game:

Sorry1- Redeem this code in the game to get a Clan to reroll (This is a new code)

Sorry2- Redeem this code in the game to get a Clan to reroll (This is a new code)

Sorry3- Redeem this code in the game to get a Clan reroll (This is a new code)

Sorry4- Redeem this code in the game to get a Clan reroll (This is a new code)

Sorry5- Redeem this code in the game to get a Clan reroll (This is a new code)

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Hunter x Athena

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

!500ClanReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get free clan reroll

!500FaceReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get free face reroll

!500NenColorReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get free nen color reroll

!700ClanReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get free clan reroll

!700FaceReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get face reroll

!700NenColorReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get free nen color reroll

!9000Clan - Redeem this code in the game to get free clan reroll

!9000Clan2 - Redeem this code in the game to get free clan reroll

!9000Face - Redeem this code in the game to get free face reroll

!9000Face2 - Redeem this code in the game to get free face reroll

!9000Nen - Redeem this code in the game to get free nen color reroll

!9000Nen2 - Redeem this code in the game to get free nen color reroll

!ClanReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get clan reroll

!FaceReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get face reroll

!LeoFixedCode - Redeem this code in the game to get free clan reroll

!LeoGift - Redeem this code in the game to get free clan reroll

!NenColorReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get nen color reroll

10Kfavorites_clan - Redeem this code in the game to get free clan reroll

20kmembers_clan - Redeem this code in the game to get free clan reroll

20Kmembers_nen - Redeem this code in the game to get nen color reroll

3000likes_clan - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll clan

3000likes_color - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll nen color

3000likes_face - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll face

idk_what_axel_asked - Redeem this code in the game to get free new color reroll

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Hunter x Athena

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Access the Roblox portal by entering the generated username and password.

To find the game on the homepage, type in its name. Start the Hunter x Athena game as soon as it is located.

Spend some time letting the game load. Similar to all the other games on Roblox, it loads quickly, so players must be patient.

As soon as the game has started, look for the Codes button on the side of the left screen. Please click on it.

The next step needs to be flawless to redeem the codes. Please copy and paste an active code from their list.

The promised bonuses will be applied to the players' accounts once they have hit enter.

More codes in Roblox Hunter x Athena

It is essential to promote the game as it motivates the players to give it a chance. So go ahead and give it a like.

The game's creators are working to improve it by adding new levels and giving out free items to expand the playerbase.

Players can now follow the official Twitter account of the creators or join the exclusive discord server for regular updates about the latest codes and game updates. The links are easily available on the home page of the Roblox game.

