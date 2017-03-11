Anderson, Edmund ease through as Coric crashes out

Borna Coric's struggles continued as Kevin Anderson and Kyle Edmund cruised through at the BNP Paribas Open.

Kevin Anderson and Kyle Edmund were untroubled in their BNP Paribas Open first-round matches as Borna Coric crashed out.

Anderson cruised past Federico Gaio in his opener at Indian Wells on Friday, while Edmund was too good for Gastao Elias.

While that pair had no problems, Coric saw his lacklustre year continue.

The Croatian, who underwent knee surgery in late 2016, was edged by qualifier Henri Laaksonen in a surprise loss.

EASY FOR ANDERSON

Anderson, once ranked 10th in the world but now 79th, did it easily against qualifier Gaio.

The South African served six aces and broke four times to claim a 6-1 6-4 win in just one hour, 17 minutes.

Anderson will face American 24th seed Steve Johnson in the second round.

EDMUND SETS UP DJOKOVIC CLASH

Edmund was similarly comfortable on his way to a 6-1 6-3 thrashing of Portugal's Elias.

The Brit lost just nine points on his serve in what was an impressive display against the world number 95.

Next up for Edmund is a far tougher test in second seed Novak Djokovic, who has won their only two meetings.

CORIC CRASHES

Coric may have started the year poorly, but his 3-6 6-4 6-2 loss to Laaksonen was a surprise.

Laaksonen served eight aces and 11 double faults in his victory.

Coric now holds a 3-7 win-loss record this year, while he has failed to win back-to-back matches in 2017.

AMERICANS THROUGH

Wildcard Taylor Fritz was too good for Benoit Paire 6-3 6-2 and Donald Young won an all-American clash against Stefan Kozlov 7-5 7-6 (7-5).