×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Awesome Nadal reaches 12th French Open final by defeating Federer in Paris again

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    07 Jun 2019, 19:06 IST
RafaelNadal - cropped
Rafael Nadal celebrates during his win over Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal reached his 12th French Open final as he extended his perfect record against Roger Federer at Roland Garros with a resounding 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory on a windy Friday in Paris.

The irrepressible 'King of Clay' ended a five-match losing run against Federer with his sixth win in clashes between them at this event, denying the Swiss a triumphant return on the red dirt after sitting out the past three editions of the competition.

Federer was unable to handle Nadal in rallies and the Spaniard's exemplary groundstrokes helped him move one match away from becoming the first player to win 12 titles at the same major. He has never lost a semi-final or final in Paris.

The 37-year-old Federer was looking to become the third-oldest man to reach a grand slam final in the Open Era and the oldest at Roland Garros, but his hopes of a shock victory were essentially wiped out when he dropped serve from 40-0 up in game nine of the second set.

An increasingly frustrated Federer lashed a ball into the stands after failing to adjust when a Nadal backhand clipped the net cord and gave the 17-time major champion an early break in the third.

Chants of "Roger" rang out on Court Philippe-Chatrier but he was unable to stop a rampant Nadal advancing to a final against world number one Novak Djokovic or Dominic Thiem, who he beat in last year's showpiece.

Advertisement
French Open 2019: 5 things you must know about Federer-Nadal rivalry
RELATED STORY
Federer-Wawrinka and Nadal-Nishikori delayed by rain at French Open
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal semi-finals - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: What is at stake for 'Big 3' and Dominic Thiem
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal at 2019 French Open: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: The important stats you should know before the Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal clash
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: Roger Federer hopes to be 6th time lucky as he seeks first-ever Paris win over Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
Djokovic, Nadal and Federer: The semi-final breakdown
RELATED STORY
French Open: Djokovic admits he is driven to succeed by rivalry with Federer and Nadal
RELATED STORY
Nadal and Federer in same half of French Open draw
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us