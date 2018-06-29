Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: Serena starts against Rus, Halep & Kvitova on collision course

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    29 Jun 2018, 15:30 IST
SerenaWilliams-Cropped
Serena Williams practicing at Wimbledon

Serena Williams has been handed a first-round clash with Arantxa Rus at Wimbledon and defending champion Garbine Muguruza will take on Naomi Broady, with Simona Halep in line to face Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals.

Williams, a seven-time singles champion at SW19, missed last year's competition as she took time away from the tour while pregnant with her first child.

Though she is still a lowly 183rd in the rankings having only played three tournaments, including the French Open, since her return, Williams was seeded 25th for Wimbledon.

That decision has attracted controversy but it has also meant the bigger names in the draw avoid the challenge of facing her in the first round and the American will be expected to dispatch Rus, who has never gone further than the third round.

Muguruza won her second grand slam by beating Serena's sister Venus in the 2017 final and will also be expected to have little difficulty against home hope Broady. Venus, a five-time champion, meets Johanna Larsson.

Kvitova is seen as the favourite to win the title for a third time but is on a collision course with world number one Halep, who finally ended her grand slam duck at Roland Garros with victory over Sloane Stephens. 

Halep starts her campaign versus Kurumi Nara, while Kvitova, winner in 2011 and 2014, opens against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

 

 

Halep survives as Kvitova, Azarenka exit
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal looks to complete first...
RELATED STORY
Halep: Tennis is 'more interesting' without a dominant...
RELATED STORY
Halep survives Rybarikova scare, Kerber extracts Kvitova...
RELATED STORY
Halep coasts in Madrid as Muguruza and Kvitova battle...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Top 11 contenders to win the women's title
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev...
RELATED STORY
Vickery in amazing comeback against Muguruza, Halep...
RELATED STORY
Serena and Sharapova set for French Open last-16 showdown
RELATED STORY
Serena fights back, Halep strolls in Paris
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us