Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Defending champ Dzumhur advances to St Petersburg 2nd round

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    19 Sep 2018, 01:10 IST
AP Image

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Defending champion Damir Dzumhur advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Open by beating Austrian qualifier Lucas Miedler 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Dzumhur came from 3-0 down in the opening set, winning 10 of the following 12 games.

The sixth-seeded Bosnian will face either Argentine player Guido Pella or Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka. Stan Wawrinka is a possible quarterfinal opponent.

Last year, Dzumhur became the first man to win both of the ATP tour's Russian events in a single season after victory in St. Petersburg and the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Also Tuesday, the eighth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev swept past Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-1 to set up a second-round meeting with either Mikhail Kukushkin or Denis Istomin.

Lukas Lacko defeated Belgian lucky loser Ruben Bemelmans 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 after his original opponent, the Cypriot veteran Marcos Baghdatis, withdrew. Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany earned a second-round meeting with top-seeded Dominic Thiem by beating Andrei Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Associated Press
NEWS
Youzhny to retire after St Petersburg Open
RELATED STORY
Dzumhur clinches title in Antalya
RELATED STORY
Zverev denies Dzumhur in Roland Garros thriller to break...
RELATED STORY
No. 6 Muguruza advances to 2nd round at Pan Pacific Open
RELATED STORY
French Open Diary: Dzumhur wipes out ball boy, raging...
RELATED STORY
Dzumhur gives hungry Zverev food for thought
RELATED STORY
Defending champion France advances to Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
Schwartzman through, Dzumhur out in Hamburg
RELATED STORY
Muguruza loses in Birmingham 2nd round, Kvitova advances
RELATED STORY
Wawrinka ready for Khachanov after battling past Bedene
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us