Del Potro to face Fognini in Los Cabos Open final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
80   //    04 Aug 2018, 11:12 IST
Juan Martin del Potro BNP Paribas Open Day 13 17032018
Juan Martin del Potro

Juan Martin del Potro overcome the challenge of Damir Dzumhur on Friday to reach the final of the Los Cabos Open in Mexico.

World number four Del Potro, the top seed for the ATP 250 event in Baja California Sur, had to work hard to get past his Bosnian opponent, particularly in the second set.

The 2009 US Open champion, who is enjoying a career resurgence after finally shaking off a long-term wrist injury, won 6-3 7-6 (8-6) after one hour and 43 minutes on outdoor hard courts.

The two players traded breaks of serve to open the contest, world number 24 Dzumhur giving up his serve again in the eighth game to fall behind.

Del Potro, who won the Mexican Open in March, pounced again in the opening game of the second set, but suffered a costly break in the 10th game when he could have served it out for the win, eventually edging a nervy tie-break to progress to the decider. 

He will face Fabio Fogini in the final, the Italian second seed having ended the run of Britain's Cameron Norrie by winning 6-4 6-2 in their semi-final. 

