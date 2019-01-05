×
Djokovic upbeat despite Qatar exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 Jan 2019, 04:18 IST
novakdjokovic - cropped
World number one Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was pleased with his week at the Qatar Open even though he bowed out at the semi-final stage on Friday. 

The world number one was looking to becoming a three-time champion at the event in Doha but was unable to get past Roberto Bautista Agut in the last four, the Spaniard coming from a set down to win 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-4. 

Defeat saw Djokovic's 13-game winning run in Qatar come to an end, but he was not too frustrated – even if he did smash a racket in the second set – as he continues to prepare for the first grand slam of the season. 

"I want to congratulate him," said Djokovic. "Especially in the third set he played well. I thought he was hitting the ball very cleanly and not making a lot of errors. 

"He played a good game. I missed some easy balls and that's what you get as a result of losing the focus in the most important moments. And it happens, it happens. 

"[But] this is what I was looking forward to, to get from this tournament, as many matches as possible, to get ready for the Australian Open. So I'm very pleased. 

"Obviously, I'm not pleased that I lost the match today, but I lost to a better player in the end and I have to turn the next page. 

"I was very close to winning the match. A few points decided the winner. He was the one." 

 

Omnisport
NEWS
