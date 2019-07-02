×
Federer comes from a set down to brush Harris aside

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    02 Jul 2019, 21:28 IST
RogerFederer - cropped
Roger Federer beat Lloyd Harris in round one at Wimbledon on Tuesday

Roger Federer had to come from a set down against Lloyd Harris to commence his record-breaking 21st Wimbledon campaign with a victory on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Harris, ranked 86th in the world and making his main-draw debut at this slam, became the first player since Alejandro Falla in 2010 to deny Federer the opening set of a first-round match at the All England Club, but the eight-time champion ended up surging to a 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 triumph.

The rangy South African's confident start suggested an upset could be on the cards.

However, he was unable to build on it and, as he struggled with a left calf issue, the classy Federer stormed into round two in an hour and 50 minutes.

Harris served well and had a chance to break when the Swiss went long with a backhand in game six - another error from the second seed converted it for him.

A stunning cross-court forehand winner stopped Federer getting back on serve and the 37-year-old found himself a set down when his backhand flew beyond the baseline.

Federer produced a clever drop shot before moving 3-1 up in the second and he followed a lovely backhand slice with a volley at the net for three break points in game six.

Harris failed to keep him at bay when he sent a routine forehand into the net and he was a break down in the third after Federer smashed his scooped half-volley past him.

The 22-year-old saved a pair of break points before succumbing due to a wide forehand down the line and he took a medical time-out after his opponent closed out the third set.

There was no stopping Federer and a trademark one-handed backhand enabled him to win against the serve in game three of the fourth.

A searing cross-court forehand – his 40th winner of the match – preceded a second break for Federer, who ended up enjoying routine passage into the second round.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Roger Federer [2] bt Lloyd Harris 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Federer – 42/14
Harris – 17/27

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Federer – 9/1
Harris – 5/3

BREAK POINTS WON
Federer – 6/12
Harris – 1/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Federer – 56
Harris – 60

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Federer – 80/79
Harris – 63/45

TOTAL POINTS
Federer – 106
Harris – 71

