×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fognini hails 'incredible journey' after becoming oldest man to reach top 10

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    11 Jun 2019, 03:30 IST
Fognini - Cropped
Fabio Fognini in action at the French Open

Fabio Fognini thanked fans for their support on "an incredible journey" after becoming the oldest player to break into the top 10 since the inception of the ATP world rankings.

The Italian finally made the top 10 at the age of 32 on Monday, when the men's rankings were updated following the French Open.

Fognini is the oldest men's player to break into the top 10 since the rankings were first established in August 1973. 

Ken Rosewall and Rod Laver were older than Fognini at 38 and 35 respectively when they appeared in that first-ever top 10, and this year's Monte Carlo Masters champion is the oldest man to enter in the 46 years since.

"To reach the Top 10 is like the fulfilment of a dream," Fognini told the ATP's website. "I see myself as a kid on a tennis court with a racquet bigger than me and I think, 'This kid has gone a long way'.

"Right now I am happy and I want to thank my family, my wife, my son and all the people who have always been close to me. This is another piece of the puzzle which will push me to continue to give my all to the sport I love."

On Twitter, Fognini – who lost to Alexander Zverev in round four at Roland Garros - added: "What an incredible journey! Thank you for all the support."

Russia's Karen Khachanov (9) also moved into the top 10 for the first time.

Advertisement
Which player will join the Masters 1000 winners' circle after Fabio Fognini?
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: How Fognini stunned Nadal to reach the final
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters : Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini Preview
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Fabio Fognini vs Kyle Edmund, match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: Can Fabio Fognini upset Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16?
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Fabio Fognini vs Dominic Thiem, match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters Day 2: Medvedev rolls, Fognini survives and Shapovalov crashes out
RELATED STORY
Fabulous Fognini ends Nadal's Monte Carlo winning streak
RELATED STORY
5 Oldest Wimbledon Singles Champions
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters: Fognini amazes everyone with his breathtaking tennis, while Nadal and Djokovic have a lot of questions to answer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us