×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Struff stuns Tsitsipas to set up Nadal quarter-final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    26 Apr 2019, 01:40 IST
JanLennardStruff - cropped
Jan-Lennard Struff in action

Rafael Nadal's bid for a 12th Barcelona Open title will take him to a quarter-final meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff after Stefanos Tsitsipas was dumped out.

World number two Nadal defeated soon-to-retire compatriot David Ferrer and then saw his section of the draw open up with fifth seed Tsitsipas beaten.

The Greek looked to have recovered from a difficult first set as he forced a decider, having followed the tournament favourite onto Pista Rafa Nadal.

But Tsitsipas went down 6-4 3-6 6-2 to Struff, who will play Nadal for a place in the last four against either Dominic Thiem or Guido Pella.

Thiem, like Nadal, is a proven star on the clay courts, but Pella has also possessed a threat on the red dirt in recent months.

Pella has won more matches on this surface than any other player on the ATP Tour in 2019 and he defeated Benoit Paire 7-5 6-3. Thiem also saw off Jaume Munar in straight sets.

Kei Nishikori is through after beating Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 6-3, booking a clash with lucky loser Roberto Carballes Baena, conqueror of Christian Garin.

Nicolas Jarry and Daniil Medvedev make up the last quarter-final after the Chilean upset Grigor Dimitrov while Mackenzie McDonald fell to the seventh seed.

Advertisement

At the Hungarian Open, Marin Cilic's miserable run of form continued as he was narrowly beaten by Pablo Cuevas.

Cilic - the top seed in Budapest - has won just once since the Australian Open and went down 5-7 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-3).

Borna Coric, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Matteo Berrettini and Laslo Djere all progressed to the last eight, but Radu Albot was beaten by Filip Krajinovic in straight sets.

Advertisement
Classy Nadal downs Tiafoe to set up Tsitsipas semi
RELATED STORY
Tsitsipas out in Sydney, Struff comes through marathon day
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: Stefanos Tsitsipas stuns Roger Federer to make his maiden slam quarter-final
RELATED STORY
Nadal breaks, beats Tsitsipas for 5th Australian Open final
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019, Semi Final: Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Nadal advances to Monte Carlo semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Imperious Nadal blasts past Tsitsipas into Melbourne final
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: Rafael Nadal demolishes Stefanos Tsitsipas in semifinal encounter
RELATED STORY
Nishikori unable to join Nadal with Monte Carlo progress
RELATED STORY
Zverev, Djokovic untroubled as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas exit
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us