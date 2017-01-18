Maradona charms Naples on anniversary of first Serie A title

by Reuters News 18 Jan 2017, 00:32 IST

Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona attends the Italian soccer Hall of Fame 2017 event in Florence, Italy, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Paolo Lo Debole

NAPLES, Italy (Reuters) - Argentina's World Cup-winner Diego Maradona returned to Naples this week to regale audiences with memories of his heroics in helping Napoli win the 1987 Italian league title and took a pot-shot at fellow soccer great Pele.

The 56-year-old Maradona hosted his two-hour show "3 Volte Dieci" or "Three times ten" at the venerated Teatro di San Carlo opera house on Monday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Napoli's first Serie A championship.

Maradona quit Spanish giants Barcelona to sign for Napoli in 1984 and became their captain and record scorer with 115 goals.

"With this shirt I dreamt a dream," he told the crowd while holding a Napoli shirt.

"When I came to sign for Napoli (then vice-president of Barcelona, Joan) Gaspart told me: 'Do not leave. I will give you five more years, with twice the money you are earning at the moment'. I told him: 'No. No. I will follow my heart."

Maradona left Napoli in 1992 after failing a drugs test but is still revered by the club, where he also won the UEFA Cup in 1989 and another Serie A title in 1990.

The Argentine, who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title, said he had priced tickets for his show at 300 euros ($321.09) so they were more expensive than those to see Brazil's 76-year-old three-time World Cup-winner Pele.

The pair have long sparred over the moniker of soccer's greatest ever player.

"They told us that Pele was doing (a show) for 200 euros. And always that guy must arrive in second place," Maradona said.

