Billiards: Kothari starts with flourish, steamrolls Kansodaria

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
15   //    13 Aug 2018, 21:47 IST

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Former Asian Billiards champion Sourav Kothari of ONGC quickly struck a perfect rhythm as he powered his way to a commanding 691-106 victory against Maharashtras Chandu Kansodaria in a Group H league match on the opening day of the CCI Billiards Classic 2018.

The tournament is organised by the Cricket Club of India.

Kolkata-based Kothari constructed the first century break when he rolled in a run of 131 to pull off a convincing victory. He earlier had four substantial efforts of 71, 80, 74 and 98 as he settled down nicely.

Earlier, Nalin Patel and Vishal Madan, both of Maharashtra, also won their opening group matches in convincing fashion.

Seasoned pro Patel recovered to defeat Brijesh Damani of Indian Oil 402-328 in a Group G encounter and Madan was in complete control as he coasted to a 447-214 win against Railway cueist Nikhil Ghadge in a Group B tie.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil cueist Aditya Mehta showed great touch and played some exquisite shots as he neatly compiled two sizable breaks of 83 and 94 and went on to record an easy 392-154 win against Maharashtras Rishabh Thakkar in a Group B match.

Results-Group-A: Ashok Shandilya (Rlys) beat Rajeev Sharma (Mah) 397(96)-224;

Group-B: Aditya Mehta (IOC) beat Rishabh Thakkar (Mah) 392(83,94)-154;

Group-B: Vishal Madan (Mah) beat Nikhil Ghadge (Rlys) 447(60,98,50,60)-214;

Group-C: Rohan Jambasuria (Mah) beat Shekhar Surve (Mah) 291(61)-259(58);

Group-D: Neeraj Kumar (Rlys) beat Raayan Razmi (Mah) 313(48,73)-278(94); Group-F: K. Venkatesh (Rlys ) beat Raj Khandawala (Mah) 443(67,76)-302;

Group-G: Nalin Patel (Mah) beat Brijesh Damani (IOC) 402(64,90,77)-328(50);

Group-G: S. Srikrishana (BPCL) beat Rishabh Kumar (Mah) 448(79,96)-318(77);

Group-H: Sourav Kothari (ONGC) beat Chandu Kansodaria (Mah) 691(71,80,74,98,131)-106

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
