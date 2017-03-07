Bogut fractures tibia in nightmare Cavs debut

The Cleveland Cavaliers confirmed the shattering injury after veteran big man Andrew Bogut's debut lasted less than a minute on Monday.

by Opta News 07 Mar 2017, 07:42 IST

Cleveland Cavaliers recruit Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut's first game with defending NBA champions the Cleveland Cavaliers resulted in a fractured left tibia.

The Cavaliers confirmed the shattering and potential season-ending injury after veteran big man Bogut's debut lasted less than a minute on Monday.

After undergoing initial X-rays and evaluation, 32-year-old Bogut - who only joined the Cavs last week - will undergo further tests at the Cleveland Clinic.

Under a minute into his bow with the Cavaliers against the Miami Heat, Bogut went down with a left leg injury and had to be helped to the locker room by Tristan Thompson and James Jones.

INJURY UPDATE: Andrew Bogut experienced a left leg injury during the 2Q of #CavsHeat.

MORE: https://t.co/ox6GXLRQbJ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 7, 2017

Bogut - a championship winner with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 - was unable to put any pressure on his leg after colliding with Miami's Okaro White.

Australian Bogut - who has a career average of 10 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks, has missed significant time in his career due to injuries. Most recently, he suffered a right knee injury in December when Roy Hibbert fell into his leg.