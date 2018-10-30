×
Bucks' Giannis, Raptors' Leonard, to miss marquee matchup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    30 Oct 2018, 00:02 IST
AP Image

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two of the NBA's best forwards, Toronto's Kawhi Leonard and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, will miss Monday night's matchup of the league's last two unbeaten teams.

The Bucks said Antetokounmpo was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol on Monday, hours before tipoff in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo suffered a blow to head in a win Saturday night over Orlando. The Bucks say he passed neurological tests then "that created significant doubt that it was a concussion" and was allowed to return to the court.

Antetokounmpo reported new symptoms and a lingering headache after being reevaluated on Sunday. He is averaging 25.0 points and 14.2 rebounds.

The Raptors are resting Leonard, who was limited to nine games last season in San Antonio while recovering from a thigh injury. Leonard has averaged 26.6 points.

