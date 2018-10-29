×
Curry-Durant combination more lethal than ever - Kerr

29 Oct 2018, 15:45 IST
Golden State Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant

Steve Kerr believes Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have found a "comfort zone" to become a more lethal combination than ever after they put on a show in the Golden State Warriors' victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Curry broke another NBA record by becoming the first player to pour in at last five three-pointers in seven straight games as the defending champions beat the Nets 120-114 on Sunday.

Durant and Curry scored 69 points between them and Warriors coach Kerr feels the superstar duo are linking up better than ever.

"The continuity of being together now for a while, winning back-to-back titles together, I think there's probably a better comfort zone, comfort area between the two of them than there's ever been," said Kerr.

Curry, who contributed 35 points, seven rebounds, as many three-pointers and three assists, believes the Warriors have started the season on another level to last year.

"Because we went through what we went through last year," Curry said. "And it's kind of fresh in your memory in terms of how terrible a feeling it was night in, night out. Nothing clicking, not having any energy or juice.

"Just making things harder than they should be, so we've talked about it, we've been open about it as a team, kind of set mini-goals to start off the season better.

"Obviously, we're not going to blow people out every night; it's going to be tough. This is the NBA, there's talent everywhere, but I think looking at the eye test and how we feel walking up the court, we're playing with a lot more focus and more discipline, better than we did last year starting off the year.

"That's a good kind of vibe to have as you go through the 82 [games in the regular season]."

