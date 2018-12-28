×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

It's coming back - Harden confident of winning MVP award again

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    28 Dec 2018, 14:44 IST
Harden_cropped
Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

James Harden believes his performances merit him being named MVP again, declaring "it's coming back" after he continued his hot streak against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

The Houston Rockets guard had 45 points in his team's 127-113 victory, meaning he has now scored 30 or more in eight successive games and at least 35 in his last six.

Harden's form has helped propel the Rockets to eight wins in their last nine outings, lifting last season's losing finalists in the Western Conference up the standings after a shaky start to the season.

Having been named MVP for the 2017-18 campaign, the 29-year-old also feels he is "in that conversation" when it comes to discussing candidates for this year's award.

"Of course I should be in that conversation," he told the media.

"I mean, I receive a lot of hate, but it won't stop me from going out there and killing every single night, being that dog that I am.

"You can name a few other people that should be in the conversation. But realistically? It's coming back."

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was the last player to be named MVP in successive seasons, securing the honour in 2015 and 2016.

Harden registered 17 points in the opening quarter against the Celtics and hit nine of his 18 three-point attempts. He also recorded six assists in the home victory.

Advertisement

His red-hot form has helped improve the Rockets to a 19-15 record and head coach Mike D'Antoni praised the six-time All-Star.

"He has a mastery of the game and a control and an ease of which he plays," D'Antoni said. "It's fun to watch."

Omnisport
NEWS
NBA MVP Watch: James Harden
RELATED STORY
NBA Myth Busters - Steve Nash deserved the MVP award in...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 Houston Rockets players who won the MVP award
RELATED STORY
The Best NBA Moments of 2018
RELATED STORY
NBA Awards: Best Players of 2018
RELATED STORY
NBA MVP Race: 5 Closest MVP Races Of All Time
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Preseason Picks for MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Ranking the potential 2019 MVP candidates
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA MVP candidates
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Can Giannis Antetokounmpo win this year's...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us