×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Knicks' Kanter to skip London trip, fearing Erdogan reprisal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    05 Jan 2019, 13:20 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York center Enes Kanter will not travel to London for the Knicks' upcoming international game because he believes he could be assassinated for his opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kanter announced his plan Friday night after the Knicks' 119-112 win over the Lakers. The Knicks later said Kanter also won't make the trip because of a visa issue.

Kanter will stay in New York while the Knicks travel to face Washington at The O2 arena in London on Jan. 17. He says he can't travel anywhere except the U.S. and Canada because "there's a chance I could get killed out there."

"Sadly, I'm not going because of that freaking lunatic, the Turkish president," Kanter said. "It's pretty sad that all the stuff affects my career and basketball, because I want to be out there and help my team win. But just because of the one lunatic guy, one maniac, one dictator, I can't even go out there and do my job. It's pretty sad."

Kanter has been a vocal critic of Erdogan for years, once referring to him as "the Hitler of our century." Kanter's Turkish passport was revoked in 2017, and an international warrant for his arrest was issued by Turkey.

Kanter is a follower of a U.S.-based Turkish cleric accused by Turkey's government of masterminding a failed military coup in 2016.

Kanter said it would be "easy" for an attempt on his life to be made in London.

"They've got a lot of spies there," he added. "I think I can get killed there easy. It would be a very ugly situation."

Kanter's father, Mehmet, was indicted last year and charged with "membership in a terror group." The former professor lost his job after the failed military coup even though he publicly disavowed his son and his beliefs.

"People often ask me why I continue to speak out if it's hurting my family," Kanter wrote in a column for Time magazine last year. "But that's exactly why I speak out. The people Erdogan is targeting are my family, my friends, my neighbors, my classmates. I need to speak out, or my country will suffer in silence."

Associated Press
NEWS
Antetokounmpo paces Bucks past Knicks to home-and-home sweep
RELATED STORY
Hardaway, Kanter help Knicks pull away to beat Hawks
RELATED STORY
Gobert leads Jazz past Knicks 129-97
RELATED STORY
Enes Kanter has 26 rebounds, Knicks top Grizzlies 103-98
RELATED STORY
Knicks snap 8-game skid with 119-112 win over Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours: 3 teams Enes Kanter could join in 2019
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players the Knicks need to trade
RELATED STORY
McCollum, Lillard help Blazers edge Knicks 118-114
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks -...
RELATED STORY
Kanter upset with Hawks over 'childish' tweet about his...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us