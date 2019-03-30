×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Murray scores 27; Nuggets top Thunder 115-105

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    30 Mar 2019, 08:10 IST
AP Image

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 27 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-105 on Friday night.

Nikola Jokic added 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who won all four meetings with Oklahoma City this season. Denver entered the night one game behind Golden State for the best record in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Paul George had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder.

Denver led 56-52 at halftime behind 13 points from Murray and 12 points and 12 rebounds by Jokic.

Oklahoma City's Jerami Grant hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 68, but Denver responded with a 14-2 run and took an 86-75 lead into the fourth quarter.

Denver led 95-81 in the final period before Oklahoma City scored five quick points to force Denver to call timeout.

Westbrook went down hard to the ground after being fouled in the fourth quarter, and he got up and started jawing with the Nuggets bench. He scored six points in the next minute, but Murray hit a dagger 3-pointer with just under 2 minutes to play.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Shot 56.5 percent overall. ... Outrebounded Oklahoma City 39-35. ... Shot 59 percent from the field in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Thunder: George was questionable with left shoulder soreness, but the team announced right before the tip that he would start. George has had issues with his right shoulder, too. During his pregame media availability, Thunder coach Billy Donovan actually got confused about which shoulder was hurt.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Thunder: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

Associated Press
NEWS
Westbrook, Murray tussle as Nuggets beat Thunder 109-98
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Murray saves Nuggets from collapse in 95-92 win over Pistons
RELATED STORY
Jokic scores 36 points, Denver beats Thunder 121-112
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
Jokic scores 27 as Nuggets hold off Grizzlies 105-99
RELATED STORY
Murray scores 46, hits 9 3s as Nuggets hold off Suns 122-118
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
Raptors ease past slumping Celtics, Nuggets silence Thunder
RELATED STORY
Jokic scores 40, leads Nuggets past Trail Blazers, 116-113
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us