Nikola Vucevic helps Magic beat Wizards 117-108

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    10 Nov 2018, 08:11 IST
AP Image

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 14 rebounds and D.J. Augustin came up with big plays in the final two minutes to help the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 117-108 on Friday night.

Augustin had six points, an assist and a steal after Washington cut a 25-point deficit to one at 106-105 with 2:30 remaining.

Aaron Gordon added 20 points for Orlando, which shot 51 percent in beating Washington for only the fourth time in their last 21 meetings. Evan Fournier and rookie Mo Bamba had 15 points each, and Augustin finished with 11.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 27 points, and Wall had 19 points and 12 assists. Washington fell to 2-9.

After Washington pulled within one, Augustin hit a 3-pointer and assisted Terrence Ross' layup. Then, after Augustin's backcourt steal, Fournier hit another 3-pointer for a 114-105 lead.

After making eight of their first 11 shots and taking a nine-point lead, the Wizards were outscored 45-18 over the next 13 1/2 minutes.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Beal exceeded 20 points for rhe seventh time.

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac missed his fourth game with an ankle injury. . . . Of the 24 players who played in the Magic-Wizards regular-season finale six months ago, only nine played Friday night.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Miami on Saturday night.

Magic: At New York on Sunday night.

