×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

No. 2 Kansas surges in 2nd half vs. Wofford, loses Azubuike

Associated Press
NEWS
News
05 Dec 2018, 08:39 IST
AP Image

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dedric Lawson had 20 points and eight rebounds, and No. 2 Kansas beat Wofford 72-47 on Tuesday night after center Udoka Azubuike left with a right high-ankle sprain.

Azubuike was injured after landing awkwardly on a block attempt midway through the first half, and coach Bill Self said the 7-footer will be out indefinitely.

The Jayhawks (7-0) once again started sluggish and led by three at halftime. A second-half push kept their undefeated season alive, as they outscored the Terriers 43-21 after the break and 26-6 in the final 10 minutes.

Devon Dotson had 16 points for Kansas.

With Azubuike out, Wofford (6-3) won the rebounding battle 45-36, including 19 on the offensive glass. Cameron Jackson led Wofford with 15 points and 10 boards.

Leading scorer and star senior Fletcher Magee had just seven points and was an uncharacteristic 0 for 9 from behind the arc.

Neither team shot the 3-ball well, as they connected on just a combined 8 for 49. Wofford entered tied for No. 12 in the nation in 3-pointers per game with 11.

This was the first time Kansas and Wofford have ever played. The Jayhawks are now 12-0 all-time against opponents from the Southern Conference.

BIG PICTURE

Advertisement

Wofford dropped its third of four games against Power Five schools. The Terriers beat South Carolina and hung with No. 14 North Carolina and Oklahoma.

Kansas stays undefeated, but the Jayhawks are still chasing that first consistent, convincing victory while playing one of the country's toughest nonconference schedules.

UP NEXT

Wofford returns home to an easier test as it hosts Kentucky Christian on Thursday.

Kansas faces New Mexico State on Saturday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., an arena where the Jayhawks have struggled in.

Associated Press
NEWS
No. 1 Kansas holds off No. 10 Michigan State 92-87 in opener
RELATED STORY
Maye, Johnson lead No. 8 North Carolina past Wofford 78-67
RELATED STORY
No. 1 Kansas to lean on team loaded with transfers, freshmen
RELATED STORY
Restocked Kansas nabs No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 preseason poll
RELATED STORY
No. 5 Nevada dominates USC in 2nd half of 73-61 victory
RELATED STORY
Lawson, No. 2 Kansas rally past No. 5 Tennessee in OT, 87-81
RELATED STORY
Duke leapfrogs Kansas for No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 poll
RELATED STORY
LeBron, Lakers rally in 2nd half to beat Mavericks 114-103
RELATED STORY
Impressive wins push Michigan to No. 5 in new AP Top 25 poll
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 highest scoring games of Bradley Beal's career
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us