Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1 (May 4) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets lock horns in Saturday's Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semi-Finals at the Ball Arena. The Timberwolves are coming off a series sweep win over the Phoenix Suns, while the Nuggets beat the LA Lakers in five games.

The Timberwolves were more dominant in their first-round win, beating the Suns with a 15.0-point differential, while the Nuggets won with a 2.2 differential.

Minnesota's defense stood out in its win. Anthony Edwards and Co. held the Suns to 103.3 points while boasting a 109.3 defensive efficiency against the star-studded trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets weren't at their best throughout 48 minutes against the Lakers but were unbeatable in the clutch. The Nuggets boasted an offensive rating of 162.5 in the final five minutes of three games with a five-point differential and a defensive rating of 121.1, producing the second-best net rating.

That could come in handy against the Timberwolves, who are unlikely to make as many mistakes as the Lakers in crunch situations.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for Game 1

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves are healthy entering Game 1.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Nuggets will be without Vlatko Cancar, while Jamal Murray is questionable to play.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Timberwolves will start Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid will be the most used players off the bench.

Point guards Mike Conley Monte Morris Jordan McLaughlin Shooting guards Anthony Edwards Nickeil Walker-Alexander Wendell Moore Jr. Small forwards Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson* TJ Warren Power forwards Karl-Anthony Towns Naz Reid Leonard Miller Centers Rudy Gobert Luka Garza

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic will start for the Nuggets.

Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson and Peyton Watson could play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie Shooting guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Jalen Pickett Small forwards Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther Power forwards Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Zeke Nnaji Centers Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Jay Huff

Where and how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game 1?

TNT and TruTV have the broadcast rights for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets conference semis Game 1. Bally Sports North and Altitude will provide coverage in local areas. NBA League Pass is an online streaming option for fans outside the US. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena.

The Nuggets are -186 favorites to win Game 1 with a -4.5 spread. The over/under for the game is 207.5. The Nuggets' homecourt advantage and playoff pedigree give them the edge in this contest. However, the Timberwolves have enough to cause an upset, making this arguably the best matchup of the playoffs.