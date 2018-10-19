Simmons has triple-double, 76ers beat Bulls 127-108

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons had a triple-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists and Joel Embiid had 30 points and 12 rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers' 127-108 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 30 points in their season opener.

The curious case of Markelle Fultz continued when one of the more scrutinized players in the NBA managed to steal the spotlight from his more accomplished teammate with simple jumpers.

Fultz had open looks early and 76ers fans exhorted him to "Shoot! Shoot!" each time he touched the ball as the second-year guard tries to overcome his aversion to jumpers.

He found the look he wanted 3 minutes into the second quarter. Fultz dribbled to the foul line and hit an uncontested pull-up jumper, the ball rattling around the rim four times before it plopped through the net for two points. Fans erupted in cheers as they gave him a standing ovation and chanted "Fultz! Fultz! Fultz!" Fultz was 1 of 6 in 15 minutes in the first half and didn't play again until late in the third and the Sixers leading by 88-68.

HEAT 113, WIZARDS 112

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kelly Olynyk's putback of Dwyane Wade's missed jumper produced the go-ahead basket with 0.2 seconds left, lifting Miami past Washington.

Josh Richardson led Miami with 28 points, Rodney McGruder added 20, and the Heat hit consecutive 3s late in the fourth quarter.

With Washington center Dwight Howard sidelined by a sore backside, the Wizards were led by old standby John Wall, who delivered 26 points and nine assists. He and fellow All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who scored 20 points, accounted for Washington's last eight points.

But with a 112-111 lead, Wall missed a 26-foot pull-up jumper, giving Miami a chance. Wade's shot with about 3 seconds left was off the mark, and Olynyk grabbed the rebound and his layup won it.