What bothers me is that he has time to even do that – LeBron responds to Trump tweet

LeBron James

LeBron James did not publicly respond after United States president Donald Trump sparked controversy when he questioned the NBA superstar's intelligence in August. But now more than a month later, the Los Angeles Lakers recruit is opening up about the insulting tweet.

After Trump watched CNN reporter Don Lemon's interview with James, he tweeted: "LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made LeBron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, three-time NBA champion James addressed Trump's tweet from August, saying he does not understand how the president has time to make comments about him.

"What bothers me is that he has time to even do that," James said. "He has the most powerful job in the world. Like, you really got this much time that you can comment on me?"

James was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if it bothers him that the president called him dumb, but he simply responded: "No, because I'm not."

"That's like somebody saying I can't play ball," James explained. "That doesn't bother me at all."

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson also weighed in on how James uses his platform to speak out on social issues, giving praise to the Lakers star.

"He's been a master at using his platform," Johnson said. "He doesn't want to see the country go backward. He doesn't want to see the country racially divided."