Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What bothers me is that he has time to even do that – LeBron responds to Trump tweet

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    21 Sep 2018, 05:35 IST
lebron-james-08042018-usnews-getty-ftr
LeBron James

LeBron James did not publicly respond after United States president Donald Trump sparked controversy when he questioned the NBA superstar's intelligence in August. But now more than a month later, the Los Angeles Lakers recruit is opening up about the insulting tweet. 

After Trump watched CNN reporter Don Lemon's interview with James, he tweeted: "LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made LeBron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, three-time NBA champion James addressed Trump's tweet from August, saying he does not understand how the president has time to make comments about him.

"What bothers me is that he has time to even do that," James said. "He has the most powerful job in the world. Like, you really got this much time that you can comment on me?"

James was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if it bothers him that the president called him dumb, but he simply responded: "No, because I'm not."

"That's like somebody saying I can't play ball," James explained. "That doesn't bother me at all."

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson also weighed in on how James uses his platform to speak out on social issues, giving praise to the Lakers star.

"He's been a master at using his platform," Johnson said. "He doesn't want to see the country go backward. He doesn't want to see the country racially divided."

Omnisport
NEWS
NBA: President Donald Trump Takes Shot At LeBron James In...
RELATED STORY
NBA players slam Trump over LeBron tweet
RELATED STORY
Adam Silver defends LeBron James after Trump tweet
RELATED STORY
We're not inviting the NBA champions - Trump responds to...
RELATED STORY
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
RELATED STORY
LeBron James: President Trump using sports to divide us
RELATED STORY
NBA: 10 things that LeBron James brings to the Lakers
RELATED STORY
Jordan defends LeBron after Trump remarks
RELATED STORY
NBA News Round-Up, Sep. 17: KD Plans to Join LeBron in...
RELATED STORY
LeBron James adds Showtime doc to his small-screen portfolio
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us