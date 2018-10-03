Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Witness details secret payments in college hoops recruiting

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    03 Oct 2018, 22:48 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey financial adviser is testifying at a college basketball corruption trial about how he became the bag man for a secret cash payment to a highly prized high school prospect.

Munish Sood testified in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday that he gave about $19,500 last year to the father of top recruit Brian Bowen Jr. He said the money was meant to get Bowen to commit to the University of Louisville.

After the payments were revealed, Bowen left Louisville. The school also fired coach Rick Pitino.

Sood pleaded guilty in a case against a former Adidas executive and two other men charged in an alleged scheme. They have denied they harmed college programs.

He said he's still advising pro athletes, including Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Associated Press
NEWS
