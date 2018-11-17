×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Wolves beat Blazers for 3rd straight win since Butler trade

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    17 Nov 2018, 10:00 IST
AP Image

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points, Derrick Rose had 17 and the Minnesota Timberwolves kept cruising without Jimmy Butler by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 112-96 on Friday night.

Robert Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns each had 14 points for the Wolves, who are 7-1 at home and 3-0 since trading the disgruntled Butler to Philadelphia on Monday.

The home crowd buzzed on a Prince-themed night with former Minnesota All-Star Kevin Garnett sitting courtside in one of the team's special purple-and-black alternate jerseys. The Wolves kept them cheering with uncharacteristically solid defense, sending Portland to its second straight loss with a season-low in points.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves' lineup had a balanced night, with all five starters scoring in double figures.

CJ McCollum had 18 points and Damian Lillard added 16 for Portland, which never led. The Blazers got within six in the third quarter before Minnesota closed the period on a 21-11 run by attacking the basket.

It was a stark difference from the last time the teams met nearly two weeks ago, when the Blazers held Minnesota to 81 points — the lowest point total in the NBA this season. The Wolves were without Butler, Jeff Teague and Rose for that game.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Lillard had five assists to pass Damon Stoudamire (3,018) for third on the team's career list. He has 3,020 for his career. ... G Seth Curry sat out with a bruised right knee from the first quarter of Wednesday night's loss to the Lakers. Curry said Thursday his goal was to return during the team's current six-game road trip.

Timberwolves: F Anthony Tolliver didn't play for the second straight game. He told local media Friday that coach Tom Thibodeau didn't talk to him about not playing in Wednesday night's win against New Orleans. Thibodeau, known for playing with a short bench, defended the decision to not play the usually reliable veteran. "If you try to play too many then everyone plays poorly. So you try to make a decision, you gather information and it usually works out. You're going to need everyone over the course of the year."

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit Washington on Sunday.

Timberwolves: Host Memphis on Sunday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Nurkic scores 19, Trail Blazers defeat Timberwolves 111-81
RELATED STORY
NBA: Winners and losers from the Jimmy Butler trade
RELATED STORY
Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler ruled out against Trail...
RELATED STORY
76ers 'agree Jimmy Butler trade' with Timberwolves
RELATED STORY
It's done: Jimmy Butler trade to Philadelphia completed
RELATED STORY
Butler practices again with Wolves, as opener nears
RELATED STORY
Wolves hold out Butler vs. Jazz for 'precautionary rest'
RELATED STORY
Butler leads T-wolves with 33 points in 131-123 win vs. Cavs
RELATED STORY
Without Butler, Wolves move on with warm welcome for newbies
RELATED STORY
Jimmy Butler to ESPN: I was 'brutally honest' with Wolves
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us