Ankle injury ends Wahab's Champions Trophy for Pakistan

An ankle injury sustained against India has curtailed Pakistan bowler Wahab Riaz's ICC Champions Trophy.

by Omnisport News 05 Jun 2017, 22:55 IST

Pakistan bowler Wahab Riaz limps off

Pakistan paceman Wahab Riaz will miss the rest of the ICC Champions Trophy after suffering ligament damage to his right ankle against India.

Wahab endured a torrid time in the 124-run defeat at Edgbaston and conceded 87 runs in just 8.4 overs – the worst return in the tournament's history.

The 31-year-old was unable to complete his ninth over due to the injury and reportedly needed crutches before undergoing an x-ray.

Pakistan have now confirmed that Wahab will take at least two weeks to recover meaning he will play no further part in the tournament, with the team facing at least two more Group B matches against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

"Wahab Riaz twisted his right ankle in [Sunday's] ICC Champions Trophy match against India," a Pakistan Cricket Board statement read.

87 - @WahabViki conceded 87 runs in his 8.4 overs, the most expensive figures in Champions Trophy history. Costly. #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/CxPdkmF7j3 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 4, 2017

"A scan has confirmed that Wahab Riaz suffered a deltoid ligament complex after an eversion injury mechanism whilst bowling during the India versus Pakistan match on June 4.

"It will take minimum two weeks to recover from this injury. Wahab will not be able to continue to play in remaining games of the Champions Trophy.

"PCB has sent the official request for [Wahab's] replacement to the ICC Technical Committee."