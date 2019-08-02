×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Burns' unbeaten century underpins strong day for England

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    02 Aug 2019, 23:26 IST
RoryBurns - cropped
Rory Burns celebrates his hundred in the first Ashes Test against Australia

Rory Burns scored his maiden Test hundred as England enjoyed the better of day two of the first Ashes match against Australia at Edgbaston.

Left-hander Burns averaged 22 after his first seven Test appearances and saw his place in the side come into question ahead of this series, but he broke new ground in Birmingham with a gritty unbeaten 125 leading England to 267-4 at the close, 17 runs adrift of Australia's first-innings total.

It could have been a very different day for the Surrey opener, who was fortunate on two counts not to fall lbw on 21 to Nathan Lyon, who bowled brilliantly despite failing to take a wicket.

Burns retained his composure and went on to establish a 132-run partnership with captain Joe Root (57), who was making his first appearance since returning to bat at three.

Australia's pace attack struggled until a change of ball brought about an upturn in fortunes, with Joe Denly (18) and Jos Buttler (5) falling shortly after tea.

However, the tourists were unable to oust Burns as he reached the close in the company of Ben Stokes (38 not out) to keep England on the front foot.

Steve Smith's 144 on Thursday lifted Australia from 122-8 to what appeared to be a competitive 284 all out when England experienced some early scares after resuming on 10 without loss.

After Jason Roy (10) edged James Pattinson (2-54) – making his first Test appearance since February 2016 – to Smith at second slip, Burns was let off the hook when Lyon's lbw appeal was turned down and Australia's decision not to review proved costly with ball-tracking technology showing the delivery was destined to crash into leg stump.

Advertisement

Pattinson was left bemused when Root overturned a caught-behind decision as replays showed the ball clipped off stump without dislodging a bail rather than hitting his bat, before the captain, who was given out lbw off Peter Siddle after lunch but again reviewed successfully due to an inside edge, and Burns made the most of their reprieves by grinding out runs.

Just as Root started to look more comfortable, he was dismissed caught-and-bowled by an instinctive catch by Siddle (1-43) on his follow through, and more nervy moments ensued for Burns.

Pattinson and Pat Cummins (1-65) were rejuvenated by a ball change that led to a significant increase in swing early in the final session and they accounted for Denly and Buttler within six overs of its introduction.

But after surpassing his previous Test best of 84, Burns faced 10 deliveries on 99 before finally getting a quick single off Lyon to reach triple figures and bask in the adulation of the delighted fans.

Advertisement
Ashes 2019: Burns nears hundred as England eye healthy lead
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Rory Burns completes timely maiden hundred as Australia hit back
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Stunning Smith century rescues Australia as England face Anderson wait
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Can England let technique affect selection for the first Test?
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: England announce playing XI for first Test
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Probable squad for England
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: England ride their luck to earn second-morning honours
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Broad wants England to take inspiration from Smith masterclass
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Three reasons why England will regain the famous urn
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Probable squad for Australia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test
AUS 284/10
ENG 170/2 (55.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | England trail Australia by 114 runs with 8 wickets remaining
AUS VS ENG live score
DUR 135/9 (19.0 ov)
LAN
LIVE
Durham Jets won the toss and elected to bat.
DUR VS LAN live score
ESX 179/2 (18.0 ov)
GLO
LIVE
Essex Eagles won the toss and elected to bat.
ESX VS GLO live score
HAM 56/3 (9.3 ov)
GLA
LIVE
Hampshire won the toss and elected to bat.
HAM VS GLA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Global T20 Canada
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Physical Disability World Series
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us