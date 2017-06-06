De Villiers champions Domingo to stay on as Proteas head coach

Russell Domingo has not given anything away over whether he will reapply for his job with South Africa, but AB de Villiers backed him.

by Omnisport News 06 Jun 2017, 19:41 IST

South Africa head coach Russell Domingo and one-day international captain AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has championed Russell Domingo to stay on as South Africa head coach amid uncertainty over his future.

Cricket South Africa revealed in January it will begin a recruitment process to appoint a head coach following the tour of England, which finishes in August, despite the fact the Proteas are first and second in the one-day international and Test rankings respectively.

Domingo has been non-committal over whether he will reapply for his job after four years in the role.

ODI captain De Villiers has backed Domingo to stay on and also had nothing but good things to say about his predecessor Mickey Arthur, whose Pakistan side face South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

Asked about Domingo and Arthur's styles of coaching, he said: "They are completely different, obviously different human beings. Both very nice guys, really good men and I get along with both of them.

"Mickey, it's such a long time ago. I can't remember his coaching style really. We had a lot of success under him, and I have good memories of him as coach with us.

"But that's long gone. It's something in the past.

"We're with a great coach at the moment who is really leading the side well. We all get along with him and we all love him as our coach."