Dhoni scores 78 as India hammer Windies to take 2-0 ODI lead

by Reuters News 01 Jul 2017, 04:56 IST

(Reuters) - India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 78 and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets as they beat West Indies by 93 runs in a one-day international on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India eked out 251 for four off 50 overs on a slow pitch in North Sound, Antigua in the third ODI, after the first match was washed out and the tourists cruised to victory in the second.

West Indies were never in the hunt in reply, all out for 158 off 38.1 overs in another mediocre performance at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

"I think it was a clinical performance again,” India captain Virat Kohli said in an on-field interview.

About the only thing that disappointed Kohli was losing the toss and being sent in.

“Early on there was quite a bit of moisture,” he said. "It was a good toss to win, and they bowled really well. It was a good batting effort to get us to 250."

A 66-run third-wicket stand between Ajinkya Rahane, who compiled a patient 72 off 112 balls, and Yuvraj Singh (39) set the visitors on the road to a decent score, before Dhoni took over with a typically impressive run-a-ball performance.

In reply, Jason Mohammed top-scored for West Indies with 40 before falling lbw to left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up 3-41, while the economical Ashwin collected 3-28 off his 10 overs.

West Indies captain Jason Holder praised his bowlers, but not for the first time rued the batting.

”Bowlers did a hell of a job,” he said. “We've got to address our batting.”

Kohli signalled that India would make several changes for the final two matches, the team’s enviable depth something the West Indies squad can only dream of.

“We'll surely look into (making changes), he said. “We have quite a few players who haven't had a game in a while."

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Olympia Fields, Illinois; Editing by Ken Ferris)