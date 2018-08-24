Moeen happy to stay patient in England bid

England all-rounder Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali acknowledges his impressive form does not guarantee a return to the England side, as he is happy to remain patient if his team-mates impress.

The Worcestershire all-rounder has again been included in the England squad for the fourth Test against India next week, but he is yet to feature in the team so far in this series.

And while Moeen's sensational display for his county against Yorkshire this week, where he took eight wickets and produced a knock of 219, has led to increased calls for a recall, he is not getting carried away.

"We'll see. We are winning and we've played quite well," Moeen told Sky Sports.

"I know we lost the last game, but I feel like we've played quite well in the Test matches and, like I said, we're 2-1 up still. If I get the nod, it'd be great. If not, it's not a problem.

"There's been times where I could have been dropped and I've played. I don't take anything for granted. I'm just trying to stay in the present at the moment.

"I'm playing well and I just want to keep up the form with Worcester and, hopefully, with England one day as well. I'm just trying to do my best, put my name up there again and see what happens."