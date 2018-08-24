Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Moeen happy to stay patient in England bid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
102   //    24 Aug 2018, 20:56 IST
Moeen Ali - cropped
England all-rounder Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali acknowledges his impressive form does not guarantee a return to the England side, as he is happy to remain patient if his team-mates impress.

The Worcestershire all-rounder has again been included in the England squad for the fourth Test against India next week, but he is yet to feature in the team so far in this series.

And while Moeen's sensational display for his county against Yorkshire this week, where he took eight wickets and produced a knock of 219, has led to increased calls for a recall, he is not getting carried away.

"We'll see. We are winning and we've played quite well," Moeen told Sky Sports.

"I know we lost the last game, but I feel like we've played quite well in the Test matches and, like I said, we're 2-1 up still. If I get the nod, it'd be great. If not, it's not a problem.

"There's been times where I could have been dropped and I've played. I don't take anything for granted. I'm just trying to stay in the present at the moment.

"I'm playing well and I just want to keep up the form with Worcester and, hopefully, with England one day as well. I'm just trying to do my best, put my name up there again and see what happens."

Omnisport
NEWS
Moeen sends message to England selectors with double century
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Pakistan has been more successful than...
RELATED STORY
De Villiers and Moeen inspire Bangalore to victory
RELATED STORY
Moeen Ali: 5 highlights from an enterprising career
RELATED STORY
England have 'moved away' from Moeen as primary spinner
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England hopeful of playing Jonny...
RELATED STORY
3 possible changes for England for 4th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Moeen Ali and Jamie Porter...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Quarter Final 2 | Today
DUR 140/7 (20.0 ov)
SSX 144/5 (18.2 ov)
Sussex Sharks win by 5 wickets
DUR VS SSX live score
3rd T20I | Today
IRE
AFG
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IRE VS AFG live score
Match 15 | Tomorrow, 01:00 AM
St Lucia Stars
Guyana Amazon Warriors
SLZ VS GAW preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 03:30 AM
India A
India B
IND-A VS INB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us