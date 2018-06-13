Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Teenager Kerr smashes record ODI score

New Zealand's women are in complete control against Ireland thanks to Amelia Kerr's world record innings of 232 not out.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 21:00 IST
122
ameliakerr - cropped
New Zealand record breaker Amelia Kerr (left)

Teenager Amelia Kerr made history in Dublin on Wednesday by recording the highest score in a women's one-day international, as New Zealand piled on the runs against Ireland.

Opener Kerr – playing in her 20th ODI – previously had a best of 81 not out, but she turned on the style at Castle Avenue with an unbeaten 232.

Kerr shared a second-wicket stand of 295 with Leigh Kasperek (113) as the White Ferns set a daunting total of 440-3 from their allocation.

The 17-year-old moved past the previous best of 229 by Australia's Belinda Clark in the closing stages, finishing 4-4-6 to set a new world record.

Her sensational knock came off 145 balls and included 31 boundaries and two maximums.

Fetching more content...
