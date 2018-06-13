Teenager Kerr smashes record ODI score

New Zealand's women are in complete control against Ireland thanks to Amelia Kerr's world record innings of 232 not out.

Teenager Amelia Kerr made history in Dublin on Wednesday by recording the highest score in a women's one-day international, as New Zealand piled on the runs against Ireland.

Opener Kerr – playing in her 20th ODI – previously had a best of 81 not out, but she turned on the style at Castle Avenue with an unbeaten 232.

Kerr shared a second-wicket stand of 295 with Leigh Kasperek (113) as the White Ferns set a daunting total of 440-3 from their allocation.

The 17-year-old moved past the previous best of 229 by Australia's Belinda Clark in the closing stages, finishing 4-4-6 to set a new world record.

Her sensational knock came off 145 balls and included 31 boundaries and two maximums.

WORLD RECORD for Amelia Kerr

Highest score in women's ODI cricket!

145 balls, 31 FOURS and 2 SIXES. Carries her bat as WHITE FERNS post 440-3. Card | https://t.co/vLnDXjHzt1 … #IREvNZ pic.twitter.com/thCyASGh4A — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) June 13, 2018