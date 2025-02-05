Avowed Magic system guide: Wand and Grimoires explained

Avowed’s Magic system is an interesting one — not to mention powerful. Players who choose to go the route of the arcane will wield wands and likely grimoires throughout the course of their adventure. Depending on what skills you learn, you may not need a Grimoire, but it’s highly recommended to have a nice assortment of spells — especially ones you possibly have not learned yet.

There are many ways to play Avowed, as you’ll see, and whether you’re on PC or on Xbox, it doesn’t get much better than channeling terrifying elemental magic forces to obliterate your foes. Here’s what you need to know about the magic system in Obsidian Entertainment’s latest RPG.

What do wands do in Avowed’s Magic system?

The interesting thing about wands in Avowed’s magic system is you don’t actually have to use one as a wizard! You can — and most definitely should — because it’s a source of powerful, ranged magic attacks. If you want, you can wield a Sword and Grimoire and cast the spells from the book directly.

Trending

Wands are certainly the best weapon you can use as a spellcaster (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

If you’re using a Unique wand, they tend to have features that amplify your magic, such as giving you more range, increased elemental damage, and things of that nature. I recommend using a wand to keep you as far away from melee foes as possible. It’s the best weapon type you could use in Avowed’s Magic system — other than a Grimoire.

What is the purpose of Grimoires in Avowed’s Magic system?

Grimoires are not required either — but you'd be wise to keep them on hand at all times (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The Grimoire is arguably the most important part of magic in Avowed. It grants you access to spells you haven’t learned, and you can cast them at any time — provided it’s not on cooldown and you have the Essence (Mana) for it. Each Grimoire comes with four spells and you can purchase them at any number of shops or find them while adventuring.

The drawback to a Grimoire is that you have a nice, long cast time for these spells — unless you’ve learned them from the skill tree! As you can see in the screenshot above, I’ve learned the Blizzard spell — so any Grimoire that features the spell will show Spell Imprinted <Level Whatever>. That shows I’ve got access to that spell and whatever level I have it at.

Imprinting spells has the benefit of casting *much* faster (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

If you have imprinted the spell, it has almost no cast time/casts immediately. This makes life incredibly safer, especially in heated battles. That means it’s worth it to learn at least a few spells as a wizard - the ones you find the most useful. For me, in the early game, that’s Blizzard, though Fireball is a close second.

You can also carry multiple Grimoires in case you need to swap out for other spells in a pinch. While you can (and should) use a wand, Grimoires are all but required — even if you have a few spells learned, the bonuses you can gain from a Grimoire — reduced casting time/ability cost — make them a must-have.

Avowed launches on February 18, 2025, on PC and Xbox Series X|S. If you purchase the Premium Edition, you get early access, with the game launching on February 13, 2025, instead. You can learn more about this epic RPG in our in-depth review.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.